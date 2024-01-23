Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,137 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,137 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $218,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 2,368,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.