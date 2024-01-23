HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 38,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

