Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $252.99. The stock had a trading volume of 777,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

