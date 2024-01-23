Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9 %

C traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 12,826,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,244,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

