Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,542. The stock has a market cap of $910.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

