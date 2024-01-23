Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.94. 3,849,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

