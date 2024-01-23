Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NUE traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,662. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.