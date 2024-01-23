Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 14,397,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,962,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

