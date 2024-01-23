Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $167.50. 5,783,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $148.30. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

