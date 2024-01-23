Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,903,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,584,000 after buying an additional 851,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 3,365,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

