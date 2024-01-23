iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

