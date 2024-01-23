Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 578,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,024. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.