EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RBA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 882,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,792. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

