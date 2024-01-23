EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

