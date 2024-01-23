Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.11. 247,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.