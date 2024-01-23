EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. 1,059,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.