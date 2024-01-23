Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $517.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.36 and its 200-day moving average is $515.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

