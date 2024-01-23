ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 473,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

