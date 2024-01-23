Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $304.27. 427,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.