Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

DIS stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

