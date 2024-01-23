Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,394,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,081,990. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.