iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CVD stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.30. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.96. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.48.

