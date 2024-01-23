Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.11. The stock had a trading volume of 569,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,420. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $252.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

