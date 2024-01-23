Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

TSLA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 105,303,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,487,820. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.