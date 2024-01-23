EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BERY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. 670,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,049. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

