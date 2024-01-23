EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 1,399,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,466. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

