Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Tops $28,740.63

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $28,740.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,138.19 or 1.00083572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00204612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003815 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165802 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,098.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

