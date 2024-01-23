Sapphire Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $1,448.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,197.51 or 0.05619430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00074081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,622,852,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,174,987 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

