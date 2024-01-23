EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,570 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. 4,062,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

