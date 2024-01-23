EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,049 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,171,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 63,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,465,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. 1,419,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $67.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

