EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,768.31. 149,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,783.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,627.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,560.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.