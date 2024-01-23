iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,740. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

