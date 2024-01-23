Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,193,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.