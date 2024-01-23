Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,459. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

