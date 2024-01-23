Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 0.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

