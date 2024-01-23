SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,592 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 1,693,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,669. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

