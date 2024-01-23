Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,126,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 185,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

WBA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,086,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,871. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

