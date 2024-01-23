Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 2.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 1,570,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,781. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

