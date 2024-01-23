Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 9.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 2,411,440 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.