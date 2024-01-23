Lipe & Dalton Acquires New Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.70 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

