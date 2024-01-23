Lipe & Dalton Sells 898 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. 897,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,014. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.