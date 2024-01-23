Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.25. 1,956,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $246.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

