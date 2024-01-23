Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $775,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. 3,163,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,274. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

