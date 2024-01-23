Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.39.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

