Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Fortive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,971. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

