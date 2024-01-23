Lipe & Dalton Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE LYB traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $94.58. 1,287,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,124. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
