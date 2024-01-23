GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,049. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

