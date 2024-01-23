Lipe & Dalton Sells 530 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,392. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

