Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 379,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $111.54.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

