Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 2,762,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,513. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

